iClever's Surprisingly Excellent Folding Keyboard Is Just $24 Today

iClever Folding Keyboard, $24 with code TMTFT97H

iClever's new folding Bluetooth keyboard is the only mobile keyboard I've ever actually enjoyed using, and a great investment for anyone that needs to work on an airplane, or just wants to get some typing done at the coffee shop without lugging around a laptop. It's a bargain at its usual $30, but for a limited time, promo code TMTFT97H will knock that down to $24.