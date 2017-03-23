iClever Folding Keyboard, $24 with code TMTFT97H

iClever’s new folding Bluetooth keyboard is the only mobile keyboard I’ve ever actually enjoyed using, and a great investment for anyone that needs to work on an airplane, or just wants to get some typing done at the coffee shop without lugging around a laptop.



It’s a bargain at its usual $30, but for a limited time, promo code TMTFT97H will knock that down to $24.

