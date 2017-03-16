Extra 25% off select clearance styles

It’s not quite Clear the Rack, but it is an extra 25% off select discounted items from Nordstrom Rack (prices reflect discount). This one is a sale full of winter staples, like outerwear, boots, and cold weather accessories, plus some other random pieces thrown in as well. End of the season means discounts, just in time for you pack them away for next winter.

Advertisement

Here are a few things included in the discount:

Joseph A Knit Fringe Cardigan, $10 | Hunter Original Genuine Shearling Lined Waterproof Boot, $100 | Aquatalia Brooke Weatherproof Faux Fur Lined Bootie, $179 | trina Trina Turk Notch Lapel Two Button Plaid Coat, $89 | Lovers + Friends ‘Waterfront’ Shift Dress, $39
Cole Haan Keaton Waterproof Boot, $94 | Rush by Gorgon Rush Lace-Up Suede Workboot, $42 | Sanyo Getaway Removable Lined Trench Coat, $60 | Alpha Industries MA-1 Water Resistant Reversible Flight Jacket, $41


Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: PUMA, Modcloth, Adidas, Nordstrom Rack, Marmot, and More
An Extra 20% Off Sale Styles Means March Comes In Like a PUMA
Today's Best Deals: Instant Shade, Graco Baby Products, Smartphone Camera Lenses, and More