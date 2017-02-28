The classic logo underwear from Calvin Klein has been around forever, and has seen another surge in popularity thanks in part to their #MyCalvins campaign (Justin Bieber photoshop notwithstanding). Amazon’s one-day sale on Calvin Klein underthings will help you get comfy and get one step closer to looking like their ads. Body oil, not included.



I’ve already bought four things, because at these prices, they’ll go quick. The most popular women’s items, the cotton bralette and bikini panty, are 40-50% off. Same with the guys’ undershirts and trunks. Here are a couple of the most reviewed items in the sale, but definitely check out everything on Amazon.

