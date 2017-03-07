Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.I Don't Understand How These Dryer Balls Are So Popular, But You Should Definitely Buy Them For $12Shep McAllisterToday 2:15pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeLaundryAmazonDryer Balls13EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Wool Dryer Ball 6-Pack, $12 These dryer balls have an astounding 12,000 Amazon reviews at a 4.6 star average, and are unsurprisingly Amazon’s top-selling item in the fabric softener category. Like, good for them, but how does such a boring product get that much attention?Anyway, you can get a half-dozen for $12, or $5 less than usual, while supplies last. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Mohu Antennas, Wireless Audio, Electric Shavers, and MoreFriis' Coffee Vault Keeps CO2 Away From Your BeansAdd a Doorbell To Any Home Or Apartment For $8, No Wiring RequiredShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply13 repliesLeave a reply