Humble's Latest Bundle Includes Todoist and 1Password For Cheap

Humble Game Dev Bundle Humble's Game Dev Software bundle is full of...software for game developers, but two of the apps are worth the purchase price for anyone.

If you beat the average donation (currently $6.73), you'll get a year of Todoist Premium, even if you're already a subscriber. Todoist has long been a Lifehacker favorite in the crowded to-do list manager space, and the Premium features normally cost $29 per year. 

If you donate $10 or more, you'll also get a year of 1Password Families, though only for new members. The Families membership normally costs $5 per month, and lets up to five people access the apps, and share passwords between accounts (or not). I've been using 1Password for years, and couldn't get by without it. 

Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.