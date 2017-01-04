Humble’s Game Dev Software bundle is full of...software for game developers, but two of the apps are worth the purchase price for anyone.



If you beat the average donation (currently $6.73), you’ll get a year of Todoist Premium, even if you’re already a subscriber. Todoist has long been a Lifehacker favorite in the crowded to-do list manager space, and the Premium features normally cost $29 per year.

If you donate $10 or more, you’ll also get a year of 1Password Families, though only for new members. The Families membership normally costs $5 per month, and lets up to five people access the apps, and share passwords between accounts (or not). I’ve been using 1Password for years, and couldn’t get by without it.