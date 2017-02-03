No matter how great your kitchen knives are, they all need some tender loving care from time to time. This $8 sharpening tool includes two v-sharpeners, a fold-out sharpening rod, and a ceramic sharpening edge for serrated knives, all in a handheld package that can fit into any kitchen drawer. If you still aren’t convinced, check out the reviews, where nearly 3,000 Amazon customers have given it a 4.6 star average.

