Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

You’ve probably been running outside for a few weeks now, but if you were looking for an excuse to pick up new running shoes, here it is. Amazon is marking down four styles (two men’s and two women’s) of Saucony running shoes to under $60. But you’d better pick up the pace, because these prices only last for today.