The propane-powered Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto pizza oven is ideal for backyard barbecues and tailgates, and Amazon’s taking a whopping $94 off today.

Advertisement

The Pronto hooks up to any propane tank, and reaches temperatures of up to 700 degrees, resulting in crispy crust and melted cheese, all in just five minutes. The oven almost always sells for $300, and today’s $206 deal is the first discount Amazon’s offered in 2017.

If you don’t have a pizza peel, Pizzacraft sells an accessory kit that also includes a cleaning brush.