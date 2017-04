Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Life’s too short to vacuum every other day, but luckily, you can pawn that tedious chore off to a Roomba, and the entry level 650 model is marked down to $300 today on Amazon, which is the best price we’ve seen outside of last year’s $274 holiday promotion.



I have the similar Roomba 770, and while it does require a bit of babysitting from time to time, I hardly ever manually vacuum anymore, and yet the floors always feel clean, even with two pets.