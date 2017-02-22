Instant Pot IP-LUX60 V3, $71 with code BIGTHANKS

The newest version of the top-selling Instant Pot pressure cooker hasn’t seen a ton of discounts, but you can save $9 today with promo code BIGTHANKS.



This V3 model is the same Instant Pot you know and love, but with the addition of cake and egg cooking modes, and the ability to pressure cook for up to four hours straight, as opposed to only two in the previous version.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.