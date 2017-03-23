Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Suaoki portable jump starter isn’t the most powerful model out there—at 400A, it’s only going to work on relatively small cars with 2.5L or smaller engines—but $25 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a product like this.
If that’s not enough juice for your car, the 800A Jackery Spark is also on sale today.
