Remington The Crafter, $32 after 20% coupon

Ready to give your mane the attention it deserves? Remington’s The Crafter comes with 10 trimming length settings, a 3 hour lithium-ion battery, and multiple detachable trimming heads for managing your stubble, and Amazon’s taking $8 off with a clippable coupon, for a limited time.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Cordless Vacuums, Packing Cubes, $11 Bluetooth Headphones, and More
Amazon's Frito-Lay Snack Box Is All That and a Bag of Chips
There's Never Been a Better Day to Upgrade To a Cordless Vacuum