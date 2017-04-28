Weber’s Kettle charcoal grill is iconic, versatile, and basically perfect, and Amazon’s running a $20 discount on it today, the best deal we’ve ever seen. Discounts of any size on this grill are so rare, they’re still bloody, so place your order before it burns itself out.
Here's An Extremely Rare Deal On Weber's Iconic Charcoal Grill
