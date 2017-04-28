Weber Kettle Charcoal Grill, $129

Weber’s Kettle charcoal grill is iconic, versatile, and basically perfect, and Amazon’s running a $20 discount on it today, the best deal we’ve ever seen. Discounts of any size on this grill are so rare, they’re still bloody, so place your order before it burns itself out.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Wake-Up Light, Grid-It, Red Bull, and More
Liven Up Your Outdoor Space With Remote Controlled String Lights, Now Just $10
Amazon's Most Popular Generator Is Just $116, For Prime Members Only