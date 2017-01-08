Here's a Rare Deal on Tiles, The Perfect Thing For People That Keep Losing Their StuffJillian LucasToday 11:44amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsTechTileMobilePhone213EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalinkTile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing her things, and a single Tile is back down to its best price ever of $25. If you aren’t familiar, you just slide this thing into your wallet, keep it in your car, stick it in your luggage...anything you frequently misplace, and the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.Today’s $25 deal on the Tile Slim is $5 less than usual, and a match for Black Friday if you missed out last month. More Deals: Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply21 repliesLeave a reply