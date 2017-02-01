Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Here's a Hoover WindTunnel Vacuum Deal That Doesn't SuckJillian LucasToday 8:01amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeCleaningHooverVacuumAmazonGold Box131EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Hoover WindTunnel 3, $97 If your current vacuum isn’t getting the job done, you can upgrade to this highly-rated Hoover WindTunnel 3 for just $97, today only. It’s a little more than you’d expect to pay for a basic stick vacuum, but this one includes some extra attachments like a pivoting dusting tool, pet Turbo tool, telescoping extension wand and crevice tool.Amazon typically lists this model around $120-$150, and $79 is an all-time low. Just be sure to grab it before it gets cleaned out. Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply13 repliesLeave a reply