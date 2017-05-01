Swimline Inflatable Giant Swan, $21

A giant inflatable pool swan might be the silliest deal we’ve ever posted, but hey, it’s never been cheaper. Just don’t end up like Johnny Football.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Saucony Shoes, Electric Smoker, Star Wars Prints, and More
Decorate Your Patio With the Most Popular String Lights, Now Just $11
Anker's $36 Humidifier Runs Hot and Cold