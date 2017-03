Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is your favorite upright affordable vacuum, and Amazon’s marked it down to $113 today. That’s the lowest it’s ever been outside of a one-day Gold Box deal last year. Every other time we’ve spotted it at this price, it hasn’t lasted long, so lock in your order before they’re all sucked up.