Update: The TCL TVs are sold out, but you can still get the 55" Sony here, and find deals on some high end sets here.

32" and 720p aren’t ideal specs for your main TV, but this Roku-enabled TCL set would be perfect for a bedroom, kid’s room, or office, and it’s only $125 right now for Prime members.

For $90 more, upgrade to 1080p and 43".

Want 4K? Here’s a 55" Sony for $500.



In the market for a higher end set? You can find the rest of Amazon’s Prime Day TV deals here.