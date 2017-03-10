30% off all workwear

You should definitely not be thinking about work on a weekend (unless you work on weekends) but thinking about workwear is totally kosher. ModCloth wants to make sure your mornings are better by giving you 30% off all workwear. And their idea of “workwear” is...a little different. I’m lookin’ at you, wig dress.

Here are a few styles to grab with the discount:

Skip-Top Shape Oxford Flat, $56 | Pouch at the Opportunity Bag, $28 | I’m Wiggin’ Out! A-Line Dress, $56 | Genuine Ingenuity Sleeveless Top, $35
Crisp Combination Shift Dress, $49 | Style Study A-Line Skirt, $49 | Legendary Lifestyle Pants, $49 Pup the Question Shirt Dress, $49