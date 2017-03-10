Up to 75% off at Hanes

Get comfy with up to 75% off a ton of styles from Hanes, including things you can actually wear outside the house. They aren’t just a t-shirt and undies kind of company anymore. They’re coming at you with dresses, tops, sweaters, and more that happen to be discounted.

Here are a few styles to grab while they’re in stock:

Tagless Boxer Briefs with Comfort Flex® Waistband 4-Pack, $13 | No Show Socks 6-Pack, $10 | Ultimate Hoodie Tee, $10
Drawstring Skirt, $8 | French Terry Shirttail Hoodie Sweatshirt, $6 | Soft Touch Knotted Tee, $6

