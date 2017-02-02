Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Handle Six More Weeks Of Winter With Backcountry's Up to 50% Off SaleJillian LucasToday 8:29amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsOutdoorsBackcountryLifestyleWomen's ApparelMen's Apparel62EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Backcountry’s up to 50% off Semi-Annual Sale I am fully convinced Puxatawny Phil is out to screw is all. That furry, sentient potato predicted six more weeks of winter (again) and that means six more weeks of whatever winter is in NYC, but it’s actually perfect timing for Backcountry’s Semi-Annual sale. It may help you deal with the nightmare that is Wintery Mix and brown-gray slush puddles. Advertisement Here are a few of the styles you’ll want to keep around until next year: Sorel Caribou Boot, $111 | Ibex Slouchy Cable Hat, $35 | Marmot Geneva Down Jacket, $350 | Ibex Juliet Zip Tunic, $126 Prana Apperson Jacket, $127 | Prana Bronson Lined Pant, $69 | SmartWool Hike Ultra Light Mini Sock, $10 | The North Face Gotham Down Jacket II, $179 Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply6 repliesLeave a reply