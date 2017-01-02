Hamilton Beach's Set 'N Forget Is a Slow Cooker You'll Actually Use, And It's Only $31Shep McAllisterToday 8:10amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsKitchenHomeAmazonHamilton BeachSlow Cooker91EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Hamilton Beach Set ‘n Forget, $31 Odds are, you’ve got a $20 Crock-Pot sitting in a cabinet, gathering dust. But with just a few added features, the humble slow cooker can be one of your favorite kitchen tools, and one of the best models on the market is on sale for an all-time low $31, which is an absolute no-brainer price. Unlike most entry level slow cookers, the Hamilton Beach Set ‘n Forget is fully programmable on a few different parameters. You could set it to cook for a certain amount of time, after which it’ll switch to a keep warm mode; perfect for preparing six hour recipes during nine hour workdays. You can also insert a thermometer probe, and it’ll cook your meat to the proper temperature, and no higher.I got a very similar cooker as a wedding gift (it didn’t include the clip-on spoon), and I use it on a weekly basis. Just be sure to grab yours today, before it sells out. More Deals Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Shep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply9 repliesLeave a reply