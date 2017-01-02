Odds are, you’ve got a $20 Crock-Pot sitting in a cabinet, gathering dust. But with just a few added features, the humble slow cooker can be one of your favorite kitchen tools, and one of the best models on the market is on sale for an all-time low $31, which is an absolute no-brainer price.



Unlike most entry level slow cookers, the Hamilton Beach Set ‘n Forget is fully programmable on a few different parameters. You could set it to cook for a certain amount of time, after which it’ll switch to a keep warm mode; perfect for preparing six hour recipes during nine hour workdays. You can also insert a thermometer probe, and it’ll cook your meat to the proper temperature, and no higher.

I got a very similar cooker as a wedding gift (it didn’t include the clip-on spoon), and I use it on a weekly basis. Just be sure to grab yours today, before it sells out.

