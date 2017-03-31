GIF Amazon Dash Buttons, $1 plus $5 first-use credit with code DASHBDAY. Limit three per customer.

Amazon’s Dash Buttons were born two years ago today, and everyone assumed it was an early April Fool’s joke at the time. But they’re still alive and clicking, and Amazon’s running a fantastic deal right now to celebrate their birthday.



Advertisement

For one week only, you can buy up to three Dash buttons of your choice for $1 each with promo code DASHBDAY. And as always, the first time you use them to order an item from Amazon, you’ll automatically receive a $5 discount. That basically means if you maximize this deal and use all three, you’ll be getting $12 worth of value essentially for free.