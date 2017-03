Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

No-Tie Shoelaces, $6 with code Q3G6WDSR

In case you really couldn’t be bothered to tie your own damn shoes (of if you have a kid and are sick of tying theirs), use the code Q3G6WDSR and get basically any color of elastic shoelaces for just $6. You can even cut them to get rid of any excess after you install them.

Make any sneaker a slip on, because your time is obviously worth more than wasting it doing bunny ears with actual shoelaces.