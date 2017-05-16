25% Off Legacy Lenox Hill Styles from Cole Haan

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair for all the upcoming weddings you probably have, Amazon has you covered. They’re marking down four styles of men’s dress shoes all under $100, so you can relax about what to wear with your suit.

More Deals