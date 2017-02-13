Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Grab Six Real Techniques Makeup Sponges for Less Than One Beauty BlenderJillian LucasToday 2:51pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyReal TechniquesBeauty BlenderAmazon23EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Real Techniques 6 Miracle Complexion Sponges Make Up Brush Set, $15 with 15% off coupon Beauty Blenders have become almost the end-all, be-all of makeup application. But spending $20 on one sponge that you use to put shit on your face and then wash away is slightly ridiculous. Pick up a pack of six sponges from cult-face affordable brand Real Techniques for just $15 when you clip the 15% off coupon. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Skechers, Finish Line, Moosejaw, Real Techniques, Too Faced, and MoreOverhaul Your Workout Wardrobe With This Finish Line Sale Today's Best Deals: DEWALT Saws, Skechers Shoes, 8-Bit LinkJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply