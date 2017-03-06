Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Grab Primer Potion, the Naked Palette, and More with 20% Off at Urban Decay Jillian LucasToday 1:34pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyMakeupUrban Decay01EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 20% off entire site with code UDFF2017 Urban Decay wants you to spend Monday buying makeup. Stock up on all your Urban Decay favorites, like the Eyeshadow Primer Potion and the Naked Palette, or go all out and splurge on the insane Vice Lipstick Stockpile. With the code UDFF2017, you’ll get 20% off the entire site. Advertisement Here’s what you should pick up with the discount: All Nighter Liquid Foundation, $32 | Revolution Lipstick, $8 | Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $16 | Moondust Eyeshadow, $17 24/7 Glide-On Pencil, $16 | Vice Liquid Lipstick, $14 | Naked Eyeshadow Palette, $43 | All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $25 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Discounted Pillows, Aerie, ASOS, Cole Haan, and MoreASOS Is Having Their Own Fashion Week and Taking 20% Off a Bunch of StylesToday's Best Deals: Anker Gold Box, Bed Pillows, Mobile Keyboard, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply