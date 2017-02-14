Free shipping, today only

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new spring styles, they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order, today only. Don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day by going to an overcrowded store for new clothes. Instead, order stuff online and don’t pay for the convenience of not leaving your bed.

Here are a few of the new spring styles you should pick up:

Jersey Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $30 | IDLF Striped Pullover 3/4 Sleeve Shirt, $30 | IDLF Linen Cotton Madras Check Shirt Jacket, $50 | IDLF Selvedge Ankle Length Jeans, $50
Dry Stretch Sweat Full-Zip Hoodie, $40 | Easy Care Slim Fit Checkered Long Sleeve Shirt, $30 | Dry Stretch Jacket, $60 | Dry Comfort Shirt Collar Polo Shirt, $20


