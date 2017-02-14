Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Grab Free Shipping on Your Entire Order at Uniqlo, Today OnlyJillian LucasToday 12:12pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleUniqloWomen's ApparelMen's ApparelEditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Free shipping, today only Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new spring styles, they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order, today only. Don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day by going to an overcrowded store for new clothes. Instead, order stuff online and don’t pay for the convenience of not leaving your bed. Advertisement Here are a few of the new spring styles you should pick up: Jersey Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $30 | IDLF Striped Pullover 3/4 Sleeve Shirt, $30 | IDLF Linen Cotton Madras Check Shirt Jacket, $50 | IDLF Selvedge Ankle Length Jeans, $50 Dry Stretch Sweat Full-Zip Hoodie, $40 | Easy Care Slim Fit Checkered Long Sleeve Shirt, $30 | Dry Stretch Jacket, $60 | Dry Comfort Shirt Collar Polo Shirt, $20 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Starbucks, Clarins, Uniqlo, The Body Shop, and MoreCoffee Is Probably Your Real Valentine, So Here's 30% Off From StarbucksToday's Best Deals: Gummi Bears, Olive Oil, APC Surge Protector, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply