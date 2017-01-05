Grab Any Pair of Jeans You Could Need From Uniqlo For Under $40Jillian LucasToday 2:31pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleUniqloDenimJeans31EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Uniqlo Denim Sale If you didn’t get your denim fill during the Levi’s sale, maybe check out Uniqlo’s crazy-good deal on jeans. All women’s styles are $30 and all men’s are $40, including selvedge denim and HEATTECH jeans.Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Protein Powders, KitchenAid Accessories, Business Books and MoreAmazon's Getting Down to Business With Today's Kindle Ebook SaleLevi's Expanded Their Sale Discount to 40% OffJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply