Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Grab Any Bralette for $14 From AerieJillian LucasToday 2:46pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleAerieWomen's ApparelBralette62EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Aerie Bralettes, $14 Bralettes are a lazy girl’s best friend when it comes to being comfy and covered. Aerie is marking down all of their bralettes, in basically every style you could think of, to just $14. That’s almost half of what you’d normally pay (and the price of like, one pair of underwear from Victoria’s Secret).Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Mission Activewear, L.L.Bean, The Body Shop, Aerie, and MoreBuy Three, Get Three Free, Plus Free Shipping, is Back at The Body ShopToday's Best Deals: Mattress Toppers, Anker Flashlights, Mission Activewear, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply6 repliesLeave a reply