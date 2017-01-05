Anker New Year, New Accessories Sale

It’s no secret that you all love the PowerLine lightning cables from Anker, and a ton of other Anker products. So what better way to start 2017 than to stock up? Grab a 3-pack of PowerLine lightning cables for only $20, a PowerPort wall charger with quick charge for $24, and more. Just not the discount codes below.

Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Protein Powders, KitchenAid Accessories, Business Books and More
Add Five MicroUSB Cables To Your Collection For $4
Watch the Super Bowl Sans-Cable With This $16 Amplified HDTV Antenna