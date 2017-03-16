Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Grab a 3-Pack of Your Favorite Dry Shampoo for Only $16Jillian LucasYesterday 5:03pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyBatisteHairDry Shampoo114EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Batiste Dry Shampoo 3-pack, $16 Dry shampoo has become a necessity these days (when used sparingly). Grab a 3-pack of Batiste, your favorite dry shampoo, for only $16 when clip the $1 off coupon and sign up for Subscribe & Save (you can always cancel) and make sure you never have greasy roots again. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: PUMA, Modcloth, Adidas, Nordstrom Rack, Marmot, and MoreMarmot Has Everything You Could Need for Whatever Weather, And It's 60% OffToday's Best Deals: Instant Shade, Graco Baby Products, Smartphone Camera Lenses, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply11 repliesLeave a reply