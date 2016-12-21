GIF
50% off outerwear, sweaters, and skirts | 40% off everything else with code FESTIVE40

One again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe (or find last minute gifts). Get 50% off outerwear, sweaters, and skirts to help you stay warm and stylish in the cold. Plus, use the code FESTIVE40 and get 40% off everything else.

Basically everything is marked down, except for Lou & Grey styles. But, if you’ve in love with something, head over to Lou & Grey’s site and use the code NICELIST. You’ll grab 25% off all purchases of $100 or more.

Here are some new styles to check out:

Stargazer Dangle Necklace, $27 | Faux Fur Trim Parka, $94 | Striped Cowl Neck Dress, $48
Skinny Crop Jeans, $42 | Mixed Stripe Scarf, $21 | Ribbed Mockneck Sweater, $30 | Wooly Wrap Skirt, $36


