Go Truly Wireless With These $36 Earbuds

SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $36 with code VJALUXUJ

You don't need to pay Apple $160 to enjoy truly wireless earbuds: These SoundPEATS look nearly identical to the AXGIO earbuds that I tried out a few months ago, but with updated Bluetooth tech (4.2 vs. 4.1) and a lower price tag. They're not as sleek as some other truly wireless headphones on the market like AirPods or the Bragi Dash, but you can't beat that price.