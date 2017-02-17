SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $36 with code VJALUXUJ

You don’t need to pay Apple $160 to enjoy truly wireless earbuds: These SoundPEATS look nearly identical to the AXGIO earbuds that I tried out a few months ago, but with updated Bluetooth tech (4.2 vs. 4.1) and a lower price tag. They’re not as sleek as some other truly wireless headphones on the market like AirPods or the Bragi Dash, but you can’t beat that price.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: DEWALT Drill, Vertical Mouse, Clear the Rack Sale, and More
Ward off Wrist Pain With Anker's $16 Wireless Vertical Mouse
Here's a USB Battery Pack Unlike Any You've Seen Before