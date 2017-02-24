$3 off at Fandango. Promo code AWARDSAPPLEPAY.

Heading out to the movies this weekend? Use promo code AWARDSAPPLEPAY on Fandango, and you’ll save $3 on any ticket. This code seems to work with any payment method on any OS; no Apple Pay required.

