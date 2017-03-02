Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Glossier Is Already Giving You a Discount (and Free Shipping) On Their New BlushJillian LucasToday 1:17pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyGlossierMakeup22EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Glossier Cloud Paint Brush, 2-for-$30 and free shipping with code 2BLUSH Glossier may just be a marketing ploy, but I have drunk the Kool-aid. Their newest makeup release is what they’re calling Cloud Paint, a cream blush in four shades that’s blendable, buildable, and adorable. Right now, pick two of your favorite shades, use the code 2BLUSH and get them for $30 with free shipping. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Uniqlo, Facial Cleansing Brush, Glossier, and MoreUniqlo Marked Down Tons of Their Uniqlo U PiecesToday's Best Deals: String Lights, Chef's Knife, Resident Evil, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply