Inateck SSD Enclosure, $9 with code B9YMSF7M

Sure, you could buy an external hard drive for not that much money, but if you have a spare HDD or SSD laying around, you can give it new life as a DIY external with this $9 enclosure. Hell, I actually bought an SSD for the express purpose of turning it into an external drive, and it’s been great.



That enclosure only supports 2.5" drives, but this adapter will work for 3.5" drives as well. It’s basically a SATA to USB cable, meaning your drive will be out in the open, which I think actually looks pretty cool.