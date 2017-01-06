Give Your Home Theater a Boost With This Discounted Vizio Sound BarJillian LucasToday 3:48pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeHome AudioAudioSound BarVizio12EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Vizio SB3821 Sound Bar + Subwoofer, $114 If you’ve always wanted surround sound at home, but have been scared off by its cost and complexity, Amazon’s running the a great deal on Vizio’s turnkey 2.1 sound bar and subwoofer.While supplies last, the Vizio SB3821 system is marked down to $114, the best price we’ve seen on this model. The system’s two front audio channels are housed in an attractive 38" sound bar, with a Bluetooth subwoofer that you set up in the back of the room, meaning you don’t have to run any cables across the entire room. The best part? You don’t even need a receiver to operate this thing; it’ll plug straight into your TV. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Workout Equipment, PUMA, Philips Wake-Up Light, and MoreGrab a PS4 Slim Uncharted Bundle For Its Black Friday Price of $250Add Bluetooth to Any Speaker System For Just $12Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply12 repliesLeave a reply