Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Give Your Feet a Break With Amazon's One-Day Skechers SaleJillian LucasToday 8:23amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLfiestyleAmazonGold BoxSkechersWomen's ShoesMen's Shoes42EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Up to 50% Off Skechers Shoes Let your feet breathe a little and escape from the boots you’ve been wearing for the past three months. Amazon is having a one-day sale on Skechers, which means you can pick up basically any style of sneaker or casual slip-on that you’d ever need, for both men and women. It’s a really good excuse to take your shoes off, if you ask me.Here are a few styles to check out, but head over to Amazon to see the rest. More Deals Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply