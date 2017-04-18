If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



Our readers have bought thousands of the 35.4" models, but now, you can opt for 80" strips for just a few bucks more. Rather than just stretching them across the top of your TV set, these can wrap all the way around, resulting in a fuller halo of light on the wall behind. You can also cut them to length, if 80" is a little too long.