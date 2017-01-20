Kohree Bias Light, $9 with code 9QK4O6IU

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Kohree’s LED bias light strip plugs directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and sticks to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



We’ve posted lots of deals on these in the past, but $9 is the best price we’ve ever seen.