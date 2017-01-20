Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Give Your Eyes a Break With This $9 Bias LightShep McAllisterToday 10:32amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHome TheaterBias LIghtsAmazon121EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Kohree Bias Light, $9 with code 9QK4O6IU If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Kohree’s LED bias light strip plugs directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and sticks to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.We’ve posted lots of deals on these in the past, but $9 is the best price we’ve ever seen. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Madden 17, True Wireless Headphones, TurboTax, and MoreUpgrade Your TV For the Big Game During Best Buy's Two-Day SaleNew Year, New You Starts With Gummy Vitamins and More From Amazon's Sample BoxShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply12 repliesLeave a reply