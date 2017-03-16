Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Give Your Eyes a Break With These $10-$12 HDTV Bias LightsShep McAllisterToday 10:14amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHome TheaterTechVanskyBias LightsAmazon82EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Vansky White Bias Light, $10 with code CCT8XE05 | Vansky RGB Bias Light, $12 with code CCT8XE05 Bias lights can make just about any TV look better, and you can get a set for just a few bucks today on Amazon.If you aren’t familiar, Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the light strip will cast a soft glow on the wall behind it, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels. We’ve posted deals on these several times now, but today’s $12 (RGB) and $12 (white) price points are some of the best we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to use code CCT8XE05 at checkout to get the deal. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Instant Shade, Graco Baby Products, Smartphone Camera Lenses, and MoreAn Extra 20% Off Sale Styles Means March Comes In Like a PUMAThis $8 Cable Turns Your Old Hard Drives and SSDs Into External StorageShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply8 repliesLeave a reply