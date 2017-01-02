Upgrade Your New TV With These $10-$12 HDTV Bias LightsShep McAllisterToday 8:55amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHome TheaterTechVanskyAmazon241EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Vansky White Bias Light, $10 with code GT8OMP06 | Vansky RGB Bias Light, $12 with code GT8OMP06 If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.We’ve posted deals on these several times now, but today’s $12 (RGB) and $10 (white) price points are all-time lows. Just be sure to use code GT8OMP06 at checkout to get the deal. More Deals Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesGet Fit In the New Year With A Pair of Amazon PromotionsHamilton Beach's Set 'N Forget Is a Slow Cooker You'll Actually Use, And It's Only $31Get a Workout While You Work With This Discounted FitDeskShep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply24 repliesLeave a reply