Leeo Smart Alert Smoke/CO Remote Alarm, $30 Smoke and CO alarms can keep you safe while you're at home, but they're totally useless if something goes haywire while you're away. Leeo fixes that by alerting you on your phone whenever they go off, and you can get yours for just $30 today, or about $20 less than usual.To be clear, Leeo isn't a smoke or CO alarm on its own; it's basically an internet-connected microphone that listens for your existing alarms. It can also alert emergency services and/or neighbors if you're away from your phone, and it even operates as a full RGB night light that you can control from your phone or via IFTTT. That's a ton of features for the price.