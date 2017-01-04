Give Your Butt a Break With This $22 Seat CushionShep McAllisterToday 11:17amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeHealthAmazonCymasPillow1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Cymas Memory Foam Seat Cushion, $22 with code GPKQNIQ8 Sitting is killing you, but if a standing desk isn’t an option, this discounted foam cushion can at least take some of the strain off your lower back whether you’re at your desk, on a plane, or driving your car. Cymas’ orthopedic cushion is designed to take pressure of your tailbone while seated, easing lower back pain and numbness. And while this is a new product without a lot of reviews, you can check out this nearly identical listing from Aylio, which features a 4.4 star average from over 10,000 customers. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Balance Ball Chairs, History Books, Steel Tumbler, and MoreThis Color Temperature-Changing Desk Lamp Can Also Recharge Your PhoneMonitor Your Home From Anywhere With Yi's $29 Security Camera, For Prime Members OnlyShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply