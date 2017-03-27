Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Getting Outside Just Got Easier with 40% Practically Everything at Eddie BauerJillian LucasToday 3:22pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleEddie BauerWomen's ApparelMen's ApparelOutdoors0EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 40% off everything Eddie Bauer is one of those reliable, every day brands. You can basically get anything you need for work or outdoors all in one place, for a reasonable price. And right now, they’re taking 40% off of basically everything, no code needed. Just click through and stock up.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Anthropologie, AG Jeans, J.Crew Factory, Target, and MoreToday's Best Deals: $4 Phone Cases, Bed Frames, Battery Backups, and MoreToday's Best Deals: $4 Phone Cases, Bed Frames, Battery Backups, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply