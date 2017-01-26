Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get Yourself a Duffle Bag For $17, In the Color of Your ChoiceJillian LucasToday 12:52pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsTravelGonexAmazon1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Gonex 80L Duffle Bag, $17 with code ULWMGJ8R A big-ass duffle bag is something everyone should keep handy, and you can get one for $17 today in the color of your choice. Just be sure to use promo code ULWMGJ8R at checkout. Or, grab a more reasonably sized one for $15 with the code V77R85VZ: Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Athleticwear, Rechargeable Batteries, Hoover SteamVac, and MoreCut The Cord With A Pair of These $8 Bluetooth HeadphonesBring Real Life To Your Bookshelf With Friendly Fascism for Only $2Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply