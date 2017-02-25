We all know Chromebooks are inexpensive, but this one’s approaching impulse buy territory.



Today only, you can get a Lenovo N42 for a measly $148 on Amazon, an all-time low by $52. The specs here are pretty standard fare—4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, Intel Celeron processor—but the 14" screen is larger than most ~$200 alternatives, even if the 1366x768 resolution is not. The best part though? It’s on the list of Chromebooks that will eventually support Android apps from Google Play.

